Bundesliga star odds-on for Liverpool transfer, Chelsea ace also priced as potential Van Dijk replacement

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Schalke defender Ozan Kabak is now 1/2 to seal a transfer to Liverpool in the January transfer window as the Reds could do with urgent cover for their injured defenders.

Virgil van Dijk is a huge loss for Liverpool as he potentially faces the rest of the season out of action, while Joel Matip has also struggled to stay fit and even midfielder Fabinho, who had been filling in in defence, went off injured in the club’s latest game.

MORE: Jamie Carragher names surprise preferred title winners if Liverpool miss out

Ladbrokes have been in touch to inform us that odds have tumbled on Kabak potentially making the move to Anfield, while some other big names are also priced as potential signings for the Reds.

Close behind Kabak is Napoli’s world class central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, though it might be less realistic to see such a big name moving in the middle of the season.

There’s also mention of promising Brighton youngster Ben White, while out-of-favour Chelsea ace Antonio Rudiger might also be an outside bet worth considering.

The Germany international hasn’t featured much for the Blues after a loss of form, but might be a decent stop-gap option for Liverpool if he’s perhaps available on loan.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Things have hardly gone swimmingly for Jurgen Klopp and co so far this season and while the transfer window may currently be closed, there’s a whole host of Van Dijk replacements currently being lined up.”

To join Liverpool in the January 2021 Transfer Window
 
1/2 – Ozan Kabak
7/4 – Kalidou Koulibaly
6/1 – Ben White
6/1 – Kostas Manolas
6/1 – Antonio Rudiger
