Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez has seemingly cast some doubt over his future after failing to commit to his current club.

The Argentina international is an exciting young talent who surely has a big future in the game, and may well feel he’s capable of playing for a bigger side than Inter in the near future.

When discussing his future with reporters, as quoted by AS, Martinez seemed reluctant to rule anything out in terms of a future move, simply saying he’s happy at the San Siro for the moment.

“I’m working very hard to improve every day,” he said. “I want to give my best for Inter and my team-mates. I’m happy at Inter. We are working hard because we want to win titles to make Inter great again. This is what I think today.

“I don’t know what will happen tomorrow but today I can tell you that I’m happy at Inter. I’m grateful to the supporters for the love they showed to me and to all the people working at Inter. This is really important for me, that’s all.”

This could be of interest to Chelsea and Manchester United, who have both been linked with the 23-year-old in recent times.

TMW have claimed that Chelsea made an approach to sign Martinez in the summer, though it remains to be seen if he’d still be a top priority now that they have Timo Werner, who joined from RB Leipzig in the same transfer window.

The Blues could perhaps still do with more options up front, however, as Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud don’t look the most reliable backup options in that department.

Man Utd, meanwhile, showed some interest in Martinez as well, according to a recent report from the Daily Mirror, while Don Balon claim he is still in their sights as a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan only joined the Red Devils this summer, so there probably isn’t a rush to sign someone like Martinez, but, at 33 years of age, he also can’t be considered too much of a long-term option in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attack.

Whether it’s at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford, it would be great to see a talent like Martinez in the Premier League at some point in the future.