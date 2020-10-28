Jurgen Klopp names three Liverpool players who can step up amid centre-back injury crisis

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named the three young defenders who can help cover for the injured Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho.

The Reds are enduring a torrid time at the back this season, with Van Dijk looking set for a lengthy spell out of the team while Fabinho went off injured in their latest game as well.

Joel Matip has also been in and out of the side with fitness issues for some time, so it could be that Liverpool’s young players now need to step up in a big way, at least until the Merseyside giants can buy players again in the January transfer window.

Klopp seems to have confidence in his squad, and named Rhys Williams, Nat Phillips and Billy Koumetio as options to come in now if Fabinho ends up being out for an extended period as well.

“Rhys Williams did really well – that was really good,” Klopp was quoted by the Metro. “He was commanding, he was chatty – it was a really good game from him.

“The only problem we have now is that there are four days until West Ham, and every day you [the media] will make a story about him and he’ll have to deal with that as well.

“He is a talent, he is 19. 2 Champions League appearances and he’s won both. Promising.

“But we have Nat Phillips – he’s a centre-back. Billy [Koumetio] – he will train too.”

This could be a big ask for these players, but the German tactician’s faith could do them the world of good, with Williams impressing when he came on as a substitute for Fabinho last night.