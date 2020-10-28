Loads of Liverpool fans seem excited by young defender Rhys Williams after he had to fill in for the injured Fabinho against Midtjylland in last night’s 2-0 Champions League victory.

The Reds have something of a defensive crisis at the moment after the long-term injury to star player Virgil van Dijk, and that has led to midfielder Fabinho dropping back into defence as an emergency measure.

Joel Matip has missed a few games with injury too, so Liverpool may now be calling on Williams on a more regular basis between now and the end of the season.

The 19-year-old looks a promising talent after an assured display at Anfield last night, and many fans are now backing him to save the club a small fortune in the transfer market.

If Fabinho and Matip also end up being out for the long term, one imagines Jurgen Klopp could be likely to try signing a new centre-back in January, but it will be interesting to see if Williams can convince him he doesn’t need to bother.

Here’s what these fans made of the teenager’s display…

Rhys Williams will save us 40m quid at some point soon. — Ste (@StePlunk) October 28, 2020

Good performance pal. Quite confident you will do well for us, going to be made harder by having multiple partners at the back but a great learning curve for you. Best of luck. — ??? Bigman ??? (@Bigmanno9) October 28, 2020

Rhys Williams to turn into the prime VVD please I beg — sergio (@yuhef2bmed) October 28, 2020

Never put a foot wrong.

Excellent Rhys. Well done.? — Scouser_Les_LFC #GTTO (@Scouser_Les_LFC) October 28, 2020

Sometimes against all odds when u have a injury crisis at a certain position , a young boy eager to impress could take his chances knowing he has a really good chance to stay in that team knowing matip is not reliable over a season, Rhys Williams go on lad — CampioneLFC (@sparkysegal) October 28, 2020

I think Rhys Williams can rise to the ocassion. He looks solid. — Jürgenmeister (@TheNaviKris) October 28, 2020

Klopp playing 4D chess developing Rhys Williams so we don't need to sign a CB in January and save money for #Mbappe2021 instead pic.twitter.com/FBK5SGvCwO — #6 (@LTransfers) October 28, 2020

the amount of money players from your club academy can save you especially if they turn out good is ridiculous man utd paid 50m for wan bissaka

imagine how much trent would command in todays market? really rooting for Rhys Williams — Chi Ike. (@chibix12) October 27, 2020

Rhys Williams about to have a Trent style breakout and save us 60m on a CB — ben ?? (@Fucking_Ben) October 27, 2020

We have problems at the back but good players have to start somewhere so maybe this is the start of a career for Rhys Williams. Just glad we won last night the two games with Atalanta will be huge Two wins from four gets us over the line — The Fanzine Red All Over The Land (@TheFanzine1) October 28, 2020