Menu

“Will save us 40m quid” – Liverpool youngster impresses these Reds fans in Champions League outing

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Loads of Liverpool fans seem excited by young defender Rhys Williams after he had to fill in for the injured Fabinho against Midtjylland in last night’s 2-0 Champions League victory.

The Reds have something of a defensive crisis at the moment after the long-term injury to star player Virgil van Dijk, and that has led to midfielder Fabinho dropping back into defence as an emergency measure.

MORE: More injury woe for Liverpool as Salah seen limping away from Midtjylland game

Joel Matip has missed a few games with injury too, so Liverpool may now be calling on Williams on a more regular basis between now and the end of the season.

The 19-year-old looks a promising talent after an assured display at Anfield last night, and many fans are now backing him to save the club a small fortune in the transfer market.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: Josep Maria Bartomeu will go down as the worst president in Barcelona’s history
Barcelona could rival Arsenal for transfer of 21-year-old forward
More injury woe for Liverpool as Salah seen limping away from Midtjylland game

If Fabinho and Matip also end up being out for the long term, one imagines Jurgen Klopp could be likely to try signing a new centre-back in January, but it will be interesting to see if Williams can convince him he doesn’t need to bother.

Here’s what these fans made of the teenager’s display…

More Stories Fabinho Joe Gomez Joel Matip Rhys Williams Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.