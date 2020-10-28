Jamie Carragher names surprise preferred title winners if Liverpool miss out

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named Tottenham as his preferred Premier League title winners if his old club miss out on retaining the trophy.

The pundit admits he’d like to see Spurs boss Jose Mourinho get his hands on the trophy once again after a difficult few years at this level.

Many have argued for a while now that Mourinho is past it as an elite coach, with his most recent jobs at Chelsea and Manchester United ending very badly for him.

The Portuguese tactician won the league with Chelsea as recently as 2015, but that same team went quickly downhill the following season, resulting in his departure.

Mourinho then struggled to win over the fans at Man Utd, despite winning trophies in his first season at Old Trafford, though his side didn’t make the top four.

Now at Tottenham, Mourinho looks to be putting together a strong team once again, and Carragher has admitted he’d like to see him bounce back with another title victory.

“I obviously want Liverpool to win the league, but if someone else were to win it, I’d love to see Jose Mourinho win again,” Sky Sports pundit Carragher was quoted by the Metro.

“Mourinho has had so much thrown at him recently; accusations that he’s yesterday’s man, his football is from a different era. I’d love to see him win again and almost stick two fingers up at pundits and the press, whoever.

“It would be a good story for Mourinho to do that again. After what he’s achieved in his career, he still gets a lot of criticism because he rubs people up the wrong way at different times, but it would be nice to see him win again in a different way.

“There was no bigger fan of Mauricio Pochettino than me, but his team was done, and it needed to evolve and change.

“When Jose came in things were a bit stop-start last season, and don’t think for one minute that anyone involved with Tottenham – from Daniel Levy, to Jose Mourinho and his players – thought about challenging for the title this season, it would have all been about getting into the top four.

“But because this season has been so strange – Liverpool losing Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City not looking right and having already dropped eight points – if there is ever going to be a chance when someone does do something, this will be the season.”