Jamie Carragher brutally trolled by former Liverpool team-mate over unwanted record

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was trolled by his old team-mate Dietmar Hamann after celebrating the Reds reaching 10,000 goals in their history.

Diogo Jota’s strike against Midtjylland sealed the impressive landmark for the Merseyside giants, and Carragher tweeted that he was pleased to have played his small part in the record.

Carragher scored just five goals in his entire Liverpool career, in which he made 737 appearances in all competitions.

The former defender actually scored more goals against Liverpool, due to scoring seven own goals for the club in his 17 seasons at Anfield.

This then prompted Hamann to jokily remind Carragher of his unwanted achievement…

Own goals count too? https://t.co/BxmeT9shoY — Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) October 28, 2020

Carragher was a fine player for Liverpool and will surely remain a club legend despite his unfortunate habit of putting the ball into his own net.

The former England international won the Champions League, two FA Cups and three League Cups during his time with Liverpool.

Former Germany midfielder Hamann played alongside Carragher for seven years between 1999 and 2006.