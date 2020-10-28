Menu

“Not good” – Liverpool boss Klopp provides Fabinho injury update

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits it’s not looking good for Fabinho after his injury in last night’s Champions League win over Midtjylland.

The Brazil international is likely to have an important role to play for Liverpool this season after the recent blow of a long-term injury to Virgil van Dijk, as he is capable of moving from midfield into defence as an emergency option.

MORE: Video: Diogo Jota scores for Liverpool after brilliant buildup play by Alexander-Arnold and Shaqiri

However, there are now doubts over Fabinho’s own fitness, with Klopp quoted by BBC Sport as saying it’s not looking good for the player after he suffered hamstring injury last night.

With Van Dijk out, Liverpool won’t want to be relying for too long on just Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, the latter of whom has also had a number of injury problems in recent times.

This means it’s crucial the Reds can get Fabinho back as soon as possible, but fans won’t be too optimistic after what Klopp had to say on his situation.

fabinho injured

Liverpool have been dealt a further blow with Fabinho’s injury

More Stories / Liverpool FC
“I think it’s done” – World Cup winner convinced Liverpool transfer target Kylian Mbappe is leaving PSG
Video: Mohamed Salah scores penalty for Liverpool after defence-splitting pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Midtjylland
Video: Diogo Jota scores for Liverpool after brilliant buildup play by Alexander-Arnold and Shaqiri

“He felt his hamstring, and that’s not good,” Klopp is quoted by BBC Sport.

“He said he could have played on but no sprints, which doesn’t help. We will see, we will know more after a scan but clearly it isn’t good.”

More Stories Fabinho Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.