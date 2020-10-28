Menu

(Photos) Someone’s made a brilliant pumpkin inspired by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is now in pumpkin form, ladies and gentlemen.

See below as someone, presumably a Liverpool fan, got creative this Halloween and put together a pumpkin-scarecrow combo inspired by the Reds boss…

The pumpkin Klopp can even be seen holding a tactics board and standing by a small goal and some cones for a training session.

We love this attention to detail and hope to see more football-themed Halloween decorations of this kind in the next few days!

