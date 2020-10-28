Liverpool already working transfer deal to replace injured Virgil van Dijk in coming weeks

Liverpool are reportedly already getting to work on a transfer deal to replace Virgil van Dijk.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp could be set to launch an imminent swoop for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak, with a deal for him to move to Anfield possible within weeks, according to Don Balon.

The exciting young Turkey international has shown himself to be a superb prospect in his time in the Bundesliga, and he could be an ideal solution to Liverpool’s current woes.

As well as losing Van Dijk, possibly for the rest of the season, Liverpool have also missed Joel Matip for chunks of this campaign, while Fabinho also went off injured in their Champions League game last night.

This is a desperate situation for LFC, and it makes sense that they might be eager to do a deal for Kabak as soon as possible.

As well as being decent cover for their current defenders, the 20-year-old should be an ideal long-term purchase as well, with his best years surely ahead of him.

Liverpool fans may have been impressed with youngster Rhys Williams as he filled in for Fabinho last night, but even the most optimistic supporters will likely accept that a dip into the transfer market is essential this January.