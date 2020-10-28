According Bild’s reliable chief Christian Falk, David Alaba is no closer to signing a new contract with Bayern Munich after the third round of talks over a new deal with the club failed.

Alaba looks like the world’s most sought-after upcoming free agents, with the Telegraph reporting Chelsea are eyeing the defender, with Mundo Deportivo linking both Juventus and Barcelona.

The Express add that Manchester United are also in the running for the 28-year-old, who the Athletic believe is demanding a new salary of £400,000-a-week on a five-year deal.

With Falk reporting that Bayern have failed in their latest attempts to win over Alaba, it seems like the Austrian is edging even closer to the exit door, with the ace able to pre-agree a contract from January.

It’s not surprising to see that the world-class defender’s demands are so high, this will likely be the last big contract of Alaba’s career so he’s pushing to get the most as possible.

Alaba has been a mainstay for Bayern for almost a decade now, with the 74-cap Austria international breaking in as a left-back but now utilised as a centre-back, with a spell in midfield in between.

The 5ft11 ace has nailed himself down as a centre-back over the last couple of seasons, it would be interesting to see if he was to stick to this position if he moved to one of the most physical divisions around like the Premier League.