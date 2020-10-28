Portuguese outlet Record have reported the weekly wages of the Premier League’s highest-paid goalkeepers, with Manchester United stopper David de Gea comfortable in the top spot by some margin.

De Gea sits top of the table with a whopping salary of €413,412.77-a-week, almost €250,000 per week higher than Kepa Arrizabalaga’s €165,365.11-a-week deal with Chelsea.

The findings are certainly surprising, as Liverpool stalwart Alisson – the consensus best goalkeeper in the division – and Ederson – a solid stopper for Manchester City – sit ninth and 12th respectively.

Fraser Forster, who is now out of favour with Southampton and on loan at former club Celtic actually earns more than Ederson.

Here’s the list in full:

1. David de Gea, Man United – €413,412.77 a week.

2. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea – €165,365.11 a week.

3. Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester – €143,316.43 a week.

4. Jordan Pickford, Everton – €110,419.79 a week.

5. Bernd Leno, Arsenal – €110,243.40 a week.

5. Dean Henderson, Man United – €110,243.40 a week.

5. Hugo Lloris, Tottenham – €110,243.40 a week.

5. Rui Patricio, Wolves – €110,243.40 a week.

9. Alisson Becker, Liverpool – €99,219.06 a week.

10. Sergio Romero, Man United – €77,170.38 a week.

10. Fraser Forster, Southampton (on loan to Celtic) – €77,170.38 a week.

12. Ederson, Man City – €71,658.21 a week.

More Stories / Latest News Spanish Government to ban La Liga teams from having betting companies as shirt sponsors Liverpool already working transfer deal to replace injured Virgil van Dijk in coming weeks Juventus attempted to sign Ansu Fati from Barcelona this summer in audacious move during talks

This just goes to show the massive amount of money that is invested into the Premier League, these figures don’t even include potential bonuses either which is staggering.

The fact that De Gea earns over four times more than Alisson is truly remarkable, the Spaniard has been displaced as the top-flight’s best keeper since the Brazilian’s arrival in the summer of 2018.

It’s a real credit to Liverpool that they’ve managed to get Alisson on such contract terms.