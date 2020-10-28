Menu

Video: Jesse Lingard does hilarious impression of Paul Pogba at Man United training

Jesse Lingard’s not playing a lot of football at the moment, but it’s good to see the Manchester United joker is keeping himself busy.

Watch below as Lingard does, in fairness, a pretty funny impression of his Man Utd team-mate Paul Pogba, who films the whole thing with great amusement…

Lingard is known for his social media antics and some fans might not be too keen to see him messing around at the club’s training ground ahead of an important Champions League game with RB Leipzig.

Still, it’s also clear he’s a popular character inside the dressing room and people would care much less about this stuff if he produced on the pitch more often.

