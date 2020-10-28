Ian Wright believes Manchester United made a “big mistake” by not signing Sadio Mane when they could have.

The Senegal international shone at Southampton before eventually making his way to Liverpool, where he’s been a star player for the Reds for a number of years.

Wright, however, has spoken on his podcast about how Man Utd were in a position to sign Mane, but ultimately failed to make that position count for anything.

Red Devils fans will no doubt be regretting it too, as they surely would have loved to see Mane’s skills, goals and work rate on show at Old Trafford.

United have signed a number of flops in recent times, and there’s no doubt Mane could have been a far better option than the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Memphis Depay and Daniel James.

“Remember Man United were all over him (Mane), you know,” Wright said.

“I think they spoke to him but he said no. Manchester United weren’t right for him.

“Again, you feel like Man United made a big mistake by not making that signing. By not being in the position to make that signing.

“As a football team, they were nowhere near giving him the kind of philosophy, what they’re going to do to attract a player like Mane.

“He’s now easily one of the best in the world.”

Mane’s superb form for Liverpool has been key in the club getting back to their best with victories in the Champions League and Premier League in the last two seasons.