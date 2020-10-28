Manchester United pay €636,000-a-week in wages for first-team goalkeepers

Portuguese outlet Record have reported the weekly wages of the Premier League’s highest-paid goalkeepers, with the findings not painting Manchester United in a good light at all.

The Red Devils are spending a staggering €636,231.22 a week on the wages of first-team goalkeepers David de Gea, Dean Henderson, Sergio Romero and Lee Grant.

De Gea is the league’s highest earning goalkeeper by a margin of almost €250,000 per week, with the Spaniard earning €413,412.77-a-week.

Academy graduate Henderson earns €110,243.30-a-week, whilst third-choice Romero takes home €77,170.38 a week.

Marca add that Grant earns €35,404.67-a-week, which is almost the same as reliable Burnley ace and England international Nick Pope to put things into context.

Here’s a list of the top-flight’s 12 highest paid stoppers:

1. David de Gea, Man United – €413,412.77 a week.

2. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Chelsea – €165,365.11 a week.

3. Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester – €143,316.43 a week.

4. Jordan Pickford, Everton – €110,419.79 a week.

5. Bernd Leno, Arsenal – €110,243.40 a week.

5. Dean Henderson, Man United – €110,243.40 a week.

5. Hugo Lloris, Tottenham – €110,243.40 a week.

5. Rui Patricio, Wolves – €110,243.40 a week.

9. Alisson Becker, Liverpool – €99,219.06 a week.

10. Sergio Romero, Man United – €77,170.38 a week.

10. Fraser Forster, Southampton (on loan to Celtic) – €77,170.38 a week.

12. Ederson, Man City – €71,658.21 a week.

Grant was signed in the summer of 2018, the veteran stopper’s recruitment was purely a measure to ensure that United have enough homegrown players for their squads in European competitions.

The 37-year-old is still a part of the side’s Champions League squad, with Grant only making two appearances, one in the Carabao Cup in 18/19 and his most recent in the Europa League last November.

The craziest thing is that this mammoth number doesn’t even take into account any bonuses, so the weekly figure is probably a little higher.

Should United cut down their goalkeeping department and allocate the wages elsewhere?