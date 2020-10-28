Menu

(Photo) “Should be ashamed” – Marseille players slammed for what they did before Man City clash

Marseille players are being criticised on social media for neglecting to take a knee before the Champions League clash with Manchester City last night.

See below as Twitter users pointed out this strange snub from the Ligue 1 side before their loss to City yesterday evening…

City players paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement with their gesture, which has become increasingly common since the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police earlier this year.

It’s not clear why Marseille did not take part on this occasion, but it sparked plenty of anger online…

  1. Sambo says:
    October 28, 2020 at 10:05 am

    They show us they don’t care about black matters

  2. Alphonso says:
    October 28, 2020 at 10:17 am

    It is not mandatory to ‘take the knee’ and it ceases to be a meaningful act of conscience for those who do when those who do not, for whatever reason, are vilified in this manner.

  3. Alphonso says:
    October 28, 2020 at 10:18 am

