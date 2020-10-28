Marseille players are being criticised on social media for neglecting to take a knee before the Champions League clash with Manchester City last night.

See below as Twitter users pointed out this strange snub from the Ligue 1 side before their loss to City yesterday evening…

Marseille should be ashamed for not taking the knee pic.twitter.com/K14YKPDnCa — Mitch (@AFCLegend) October 27, 2020

City players paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement with their gesture, which has become increasingly common since the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police earlier this year.

It’s not clear why Marseille did not take part on this occasion, but it sparked plenty of anger online…

@Thogden Marseille are a disgrace — Tom brady hater (@HaterBrady) October 27, 2020

Shameful from the Marseille side Hope City thump them pic.twitter.com/S6LhjWgozS — ?????? (@IrishPropaganda) October 27, 2020

Why aren’t Marseille taking the knee before their game? — ?Mason? (@ManUTDMatt1) October 27, 2020

Why did Marseille players stand there when the city players were taking a knee — neus ? (@itsneus) October 27, 2020