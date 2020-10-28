Menu

“I think it’s done” – World Cup winner convinced Liverpool transfer target Kylian Mbappe is leaving PSG

Kylian Mbappe looks set for a transfer away from Paris Saint-Germain after a lack of progress over signing a new contract with his current club.

This is according to his fellow French World Cup-winning team-mate Adil Rami, who seems convinced Mbappe’s future now lies away from the Parc des Princes.

Speaking to RMC in the video below, as translated by PSG Talk, Rami seems to think there is no sign at the moment that Mbappe even wants to enter into discussions over a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

“I think it’s done, especially since it is not moving forward in the discussions,” Rami said. “You have the impression that it annoys him to talk about that. He does not talk about it with the club, his entourage.

“And from the moment that annoys him, he doesn’t want to know anything. It’s embarrassing for him. His future is all mapped out, and it’s sad for the Parisians, even for Ligue 1. I love this player.”

This comes as the 21-year-old has been strongly linked with both Liverpool and Real Madrid by Le Parisien, in what would be a stunning swoop by the Premier League champions if they could win the race for his signature.

Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG for Real Madrid or Liverpool?

The Reds already have arguably the best front three in world football, but they’d surely relish the opportunity to add an elite talent like Mbappe to their front line.

If Rami is right and Mbappe really is looking set for the exit door at PSG, it’s surely a huge boost to Liverpool’s hopes of bringing him to Anfield.

It is not entirely clear, however, if Rami is simply tipping Mbappe to leave PSG, or if he is expecting him to join Real Madrid in particular.

The Bernabeu is often seen as the dream destination of the world’s biggest names, so Liverpool could have a tough fight on their hands to land the France international even if he is set for a move.

