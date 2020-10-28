Although they were game opponents for a large part of Tuesday night’s encounter, in the end Midtjylland just didn’t have enough to see out the match against Liverpool.

The story of the night at Anfield was an injury to Fabinho which, if confirmed as a hamstring problem, could have serious repercussions for Liverpool’s defence given that the player was being used as cover for Virgil van Dijk.

However, there could be even more issues ahead for Jurgen Klopp after Mo Salah was apparently picked up by the BT Sport cameras, per the Daily Mirror, limping down the tunnel after the match.

He’d shown no prior signs of injury, and it’s possible that in dispatching his 93rd minute penalty he felt a twinge.

Though Liverpool would appear to be better covered in their squad in an attacking sense, to lose a player who is almost a guarantee of goals would be another huge blow to the Reds’ determination to defend their Premier League title.