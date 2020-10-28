Proof that Karim Benzema literally didn’t pass to Vinicius Junior after shocking outburst about Real Madrid teammate

Following Karim Benzema’s outburst about Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior at the half-time stage of the Champions League tie against Borussia Monchengladbach, stats now prove that the Frenchman really meant his comments.

Benzema told compatriot Ferland Mendy in French, right in front of unassuming youngster Vinicius: “Brother don’t play to him. On my mother’s life. He is playing against us.”

Opta’s Spanish statistician Jose, has now found that Benzema really didn’t pass the ball to the 20-year-old at all in the second-half, after doing so three times in the opening 45 minutes.

0 – Karim Benzema no le pasó ningún balón a Vinicius Jr en la segunda mitad del encuentro de Champions League ante el Borussia Mönchengladbach (tres en la primera parte). Distancia. pic.twitter.com/f6nBbWi9oP — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 28, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Man United and Arsenal duos lead the way in a likeable Premier League XI “We should be running riot” – These Chelsea fans react to Lampard’s decision to start exciting attacking duo vs Krasnodar “I don’t understand why I left” – Former Arsenal ace explains his Barcelona regret that derailed his career

Zinedine Zidane’s men were lax in the first-half, going into the break 1-0 behind, so it’s no surprise to see that players were angry, but were the comments on Vinicius perhaps a bit too far?

Vinicius is a raw talent with a mistake in him like any other, but suggesting that the ace is ‘playing against’ Madrid’s hopes is certainly harsh.

How should Los Blancos and Zidane handle this situation?