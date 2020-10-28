Menu

‘Shame them’ – These fans react as only 4 Krasnodar players take the knee against Chelsea

Chelsea FC
Some football fans have been left furious after most of Krasnodar’s players that were starting against Chelsea refused to take a knee before kick-off.

Taking a knee is a gesture that has become synonymous in the battle against racial injustice, with Premier League teams adopting this since last season’s Project Restart.

UEFA haven’t stated that teams must do this before kick-off, which was clear as seven of the Krasnodar starting eleven refused to do so.

The I’s James Gray reports that only four of the Russian side’s players took the knee, with pictures seemingly confirming that.

Only 4 Krasnodar players take knee vs Chelsea

Here’s how some football fans reacted to the moment:

The most disappointing thing to come out of this was that none of the major broadcasters mentioned it, instead quickly cutting their cameras to another angle to make it seem like it didn’t happen.

This comes less than 24 hours after Marseille were also slammed for not taking the knee before their Champions League defeat against Manchester City last night.

