Solskjaer confirms that Man United ace has been missing games due to positive Covid-19 test

There were a lot of expectations for Alex Telles to come straight into the Man United team and replace Luke Shaw, although it turns out that he’s not been required in the past couple of games.

Some of the fans were starting to get frustrated after he seemed to disappear after a promising debut against PSG, but that’s now been explained as Solskjaer confirmed that he’s tested positive for Covid-19:

Solskjaer tells MUTV Alex Telles tested positive for COVID-19. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 28, 2020

That does explain a lot, as there was no official explanation given for his absence as he wasn’t spotted at training with the other players, but clearly they were just waiting for the results of this.

It must be a worrying time for the player so let’s hope he’s feeling okay and makes a swift recovery, but it’s also come at the worst time for him.

It’s not clear exactly when the positive test came through but he will need to isolate after this, while he could need extra time to recover if it affects him badly.

This will further delay his introduction to the team and he might need some time to get back up to fitness, so it could be some time before he properly establishes himself as a first team regular at Old Trafford.