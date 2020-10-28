Spanish giants tipped to battle Arsenal for wonderkid after impressive Champions League showing

Sometimes the real skill for a club when it comes to recruitment isn’t necessarily identifying the correct players to target, but actually waiting until the correct moment before making a move.

Every player develops at a different rate but playing at a higher level should help, but it makes no sense to sign someone too early if it means stunting their development by leaving them in the U23’s for years.

Conversely you don’t want to wait until they’ve started to shine on the highest level, because that just jacks up the price and there will be a lot of competition for their signature.

RB Salzburg Dominik Szoboszlai has reached a point where he’s impressing in the Champions League and attracting a lot of interest, so he should have plenty of options when he does decide to move.

The Hungarian wonderkid was recently linked to Arsenal by Fabrizio Romano on his podcast, so he could be the creative force that Arsenal need to complete their midfield.

The problem is that some big Champions League clubs are also looking to make a move, and Mundo Deportivo have indicated that Atletico Madrid

It’s suggested that Atleti were already tracking him before he impressed in a narrow loss against them last night, so it now looks like their interest will intensify over the coming months.

Salzburg are a selling club and it’s confirmed that his contract only runs until 2022 so next summer will be the ideal time to sell, so they will be hopeful of sparking a good old fashioned bidding war between the many interested clubs.