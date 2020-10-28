In a move that’s bound to have a huge effect on the income streams of a number of La Liga clubs, the Spanish Government have decided to ban betting companies from sponsoring the shirts of teams in the Spanish top flight.

At present, Valencia, Alaves, Cadiz, Granada, Real Betis, Sevilla and Levante all have a betting company as their main sponsor and whose logo is displayed on the front of the shirts.

Football Espana note that this ban extends to sponsor stadium names and any other aspect at the clubs.

With the top two, Barcelona and Real Madrid, already believed to be streets ahead of the rest of the league in terms of the amount of income they earn, this new directive will come as a huge blow to the rest.

The seven clubs named make up 35 percent of the teams in the Spanish top flight, and the decision against them follows on from an approval of laws on Spain’s Royal Decree on Advertising.

This is a bill which permits a ‘four-hour advertising window (between 1-5am)’ for licensed gambling companies, but no exposure outside of that four-hour time slot, per Football Espana.