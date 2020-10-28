Video: “That’s not football” – Thierry Henry looks to be repeating managerial mistakes with harsh man-management style

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry may be one of the greatest players to ever grace the game, but his management career isn’t really taking off.

Watching the video below, we can perhaps see why, with the Frenchman seeming to be overly critical of his players and using what is accurately described as a passive aggressive and sarcastic man-management style…

Thierry Henry not yet able to shake the touchline passive aggressive sarcasm towards his own players that lost him a lot of capital whilst coaching AS Monaco. pic.twitter.com/sb6axTjLOA — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 28, 2020

As Get French Football News note, Henry used similar methods without much success in his previous job at Monaco, and results haven’t really gone much better for him with current club Montreal Impact.

Of course, if Henry can turn things around people may well praise this demanding attitude as being a positive to his coaching game, but for the moment it’s not a great look for him.