“This is what we needed” – These Man United fans react as Solskjaer rests two big stars against RB Leipzig

Manchester United FC
Man United’s recent victory in Paris demonstrated that they can hang with the best Champions League teams, so a win over RB Leipzig tonight would put them in an excellent position to finish top of the group.

That won’t be an easy task as the Germans are formidable opponents, while United have really struggled at Old Trafford in recent games.

At least things are starting to look up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after some better performances, while the summer signings are starting to settle in and that gives him more options when it comes to team selection.

With that in mind, here’s a look at how United will line up for the game:

Donny van de Beek has been attracting a lot of attention recently because he’s looked bright without gaining many opportunities, but it’s still a surprise to see Bruno Fernandes dropping out to make space for him.

The reaction to the selection has been interesting, because it’s a mixture of surprise over those who drop out and excitement to see what the Dutchman can do:

