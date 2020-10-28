“This is what we needed” – These Man United fans react as Solskjaer rests two big stars against RB Leipzig

Man United’s recent victory in Paris demonstrated that they can hang with the best Champions League teams, so a win over RB Leipzig tonight would put them in an excellent position to finish top of the group.

That won’t be an easy task as the Germans are formidable opponents, while United have really struggled at Old Trafford in recent games.

At least things are starting to look up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after some better performances, while the summer signings are starting to settle in and that gives him more options when it comes to team selection.

READ MORE: Man United and Arsenal duos lead the way in a likeable Premier League XI

With that in mind, here’s a look at how United will line up for the game:

Donny van de Beek has been attracting a lot of attention recently because he’s looked bright without gaining many opportunities, but it’s still a surprise to see Bruno Fernandes dropping out to make space for him.

The reaction to the selection has been interesting, because it’s a mixture of surprise over those who drop out and excitement to see what the Dutchman can do:

Bruno Fernandes was absolutely knackered at the end of last season. The addition of Donny van de Beek means our Portuguese Magnifico can now sit out some games and get that all-important rest… Hopefully, United have enough quality out there to get the job done. #mufc — OldTraffordFaithful (@OTFaithful) October 28, 2020

Not a bad looking squad. I would have preferred seeing Bruno Fernandes ahead of Fred and Alex Telles ahead of Luke Shaw (I’m getting tired of asking for this) but other than that, I’m happy. RB Leipzig have had a good start to the Bundesliga season so I’m looking forward to this! https://t.co/38AUGrOyx0 — Joe Hirst (@JoeMHirst) October 28, 2020

About time Donny Van De Beek starts, masterclass incoming — James Davidson (@JamesDavidson97) October 28, 2020

A midfield diamond. Pogba starting. Van De Beek starting. Things finally looking up! Really fascinated to see how we play in this. Rashford and Bruno get the rest they deserve as well. #mufc https://t.co/X1lF2JvtAG — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) October 28, 2020

I have to say this finally Doony van de beek start tonight happy days should have start Cavani to anyway cmon united ???????? I’m going for 3-0 united martial van beek and hope cavani when he comes on — mark ????????? Griffith (@MGSparky20) October 28, 2020