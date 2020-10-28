Former Man Utd star explains the problem Donny van de Beek has at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has explained the problem Donny van de Beek has after his struggles to get playing time so far this season.

Despite impressing during his time at previous club Ajax, Van de Beek has not yet been given much of an opportunity to shine in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, having most recently been an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw with Chelsea over the weekend.

The Netherlands international looked a quality player in his time in the Eredivisie, but many will have questioned the need to sign him given that United already had Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes playing similar roles at Old Trafford.

Hargreaves seems to believe it may have been poor recruitment by his old club, as he’s pointed to the presence of Pogba and Fernandes as the key reason that Van de Beek is not currently seeing much playing time.

When asked about Van de Beek by BT Sport, Hargreaves said, as quoted by the Metro: “Because they’ve got two number eights in there with Bruno and Pogba and maybe again it comes down to recruitment.

“When City need something, they go get something that they don’t have and I think United had those two players there.

“I’m sure he’s going to get a run of games but when you spend £40m on a player you’d like to think he’d play.

“But I think Ole will find a place when it’s available.”

It’s pretty simple, really, but United fans will again be baffled by their club’s poor work in the transfer market when it was so clear they needed a winger and a centre-back this summer, only for them to land neither.