Video: Anthony Martial makes it 4-0 to Man United confident penalty vs Leipzig

In the 84th minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, Manchester United made it 4-0 with Anthony Martial getting in on the action.

Fred played in the Frenchman with a pinpoint through ball, with Martial then brought down by the tracking back Marcel Sabitzer.

Martial stepped up to the spot and tucked the ball into the bottom corner with a confident strike, the keeper went the right way but couldn’t get a hand to effort.

Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Messi finishes Juventus off from the penalty spot after great play from Ansu Fati to draw the foul Video: Marcus Rashford rewarded for playing on after offside flag as review grants goal for Man United vs RB Leipzig Video: Rashford shows pace and skill to destroy Upamecano before thundering Man United 3-0 up over Leipzig

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have completely run riot since Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes came off the bench.