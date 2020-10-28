Video: Anthony Martial makes it 4-0 to Man United confident penalty vs Leipzig

In the 84th minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, Manchester United made it 4-0 with Anthony Martial getting in on the action.
Fred played in the Frenchman with a pinpoint through ball, with Martial then brought down by the tracking back Marcel Sabitzer.
Martial stepped up to the spot and tucked the ball into the bottom corner with a confident strike, the keeper went the right way but couldn’t get a hand to effort.
Martial goal vs Leipzig (4-0) #mufc pic.twitter.com/vT2vXbYA3R
— United Goals ?? (@UnitedGoals__) October 28, 2020
Pictures from beIN Sports and BT Sport.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have completely run riot since Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes came off the bench.