When he was asked to make a list of the top five current strikers in the Premier League, it was always going to be a subjective one from Troy Deeney.

However, the Watford man has risked the wrath of the red and white half of north London by leaving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out.

The Gabonese has been integral to the Gunners success over the past few months with some hugely important goals, but Deeney believes that there are five better strikers in the English top-flight at present.

See if you agree with his selections: