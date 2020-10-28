Real Madrid will surely be delighted with managing to get a point from their match against Borussia Monchengladbach after finding themselves 2-0 down with less than five minutes to play.

However, the club might not be as thrilled with the CCTV images that have emerged from the tunnel at half-time during the game.

As the team prepare to take the pitch for the second half, centre-forward, Karim Benzema, can be overhead telling Ferland Mendy not to pass to Vinicius Junior.

His assertion that the Brazilian is “playing against us” is outrageous, and it will be interesting to see how much this rocks the boat at the Santiago Bernabeu.