In the 36th minute of tonight’s Champions League tie against Krasnodar, Chelsea finally had the lead thanks to Callum Hudson-Odoi and a stroke of luck.

Frank Lampard’s side could’ve had the lead inside the first 15 minutes of the encounter, but Jorginho missed a penalty to squander a golden opportunity for the Blues.

After some tidy build-up play from Chelsea, Hakim Ziyech drilled the ball into Kai Havertz – with the fellow summer signing knocking it into Hudson-Odoi.

The 19-year-old took a touch before drilling the ball towards goal, it went straight to the goalkeeper, but stopper Matvei Safonov spilled the ball and it bundled into the back of the net.

Pictures from CBS Sports and BT Sport.

Chelsea fans won’t be complaining at all though, they now have the lead and that’s all that matters.