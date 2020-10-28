Video: Classy Rashford lets Martial score 1st of the season despite penalty offer during Man United vs RB Leipzig

It really wasn’t any surprise to see national hero Marcus Rashford show his humble side during Manchester United’s emphatic win against RB Leipzig in the Champions League tonight.

The forward came off the bench in the 63rd minute and went on to make the biggest impact in the game, as Rashford scored two quick-fire goals in the 74th and 78th minute.

In the 86th minute though, Rashford was presented the chance to seal a hat-trick after teammate and strike partner Anthony Martial won a penalty.

Despite the Frenchman’s apparent offer to let the 22-year-old seal the remarkable feat from the spot, Rashford showed his class as he turned it down, letting Martial score his first goal of the season.

Everything went perfectly for everyone in the end, as Martial assisted Rashford in the 91st minute, helping the England international secure a remarkable hat-trick as a substitute.

"Messi and Ronaldo ain't giving a pen away!" Or… "That's why he'll be the captain, he thinks of others." Two schools of thought on Marcus Rashford allowing Anthony Martial to take a pen despite being on a hat-trick ? pic.twitter.com/ESQQb3MU64 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 28, 2020

Rio Ferdinand exclaimed whilst covering the game for BT Sport though that Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo wouldn’t have done the same thing.

Another ex-Man United star Owen Hargreaves hit the nail on the head about Rashford as he described that this gesture was the exact reason why the ace will be captain one day, adding that “he thinks of everyone else and not himself.”

Rashford deserves all the success he’s enjoyed recently, the forward is starting to take his game to the next level, with this coming just three days before his 23rd birthday.