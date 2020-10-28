Video: Gutted Juventus striker Alvaro Morata completes a hat trick of offside goals vs Barcelona

It’s hard to tell what to make of Alvaro Morata’s game tonight, because he has managed to put the ball in the net three times.

Obviously that’s quite impressive, but if he’s offside every time then that does take quite a lot of the shine away from that achievement.

He’s just had his third goal chalked off for offside, and you can see that he’s scared to celebrate and just lives in fear of the flag going up at this point as his first glance goes straight to the linesman:

Pictures from RMC Sport