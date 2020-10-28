Video: Hakim Ziyech shows superb close control to score first Chelsea goal vs Krasnodar

In the 78th minute of the Champions League tie against Krasnodar, Hakim Ziyech sealed his first start for Chelsea by taking his first goal for the club in a classy style.
The move was sparked after Mason Mount won a header on the left-wing, with the ball rolling down to Christian Pulisic.
Pulisic skipped down the wing before slipping in Timo Werner, with the scorer of Chelsea’s second then cutting it across to Ziyech.
Ziyech showed his quality ability to control the powerful ball before squeezing past a Krasnodar defender and drilling the ball into the back of the net from close range.
? First start
? First goal
Hakim Ziyech is already making moves at Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/g2vxNrc5cR
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 28, 2020
Pictures from BT Sport.
After a closely-contested first-half, Frank Lampard’s men have shown the gap in skill in the second period of the game to put the tie to bid.