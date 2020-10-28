Menu

Video: Hakim Ziyech shows superb close control to score first Chelsea goal vs Krasnodar

Chelsea FC
Posted by

In the 78th minute of the Champions League tie against Krasnodar, Hakim Ziyech sealed his first start for Chelsea by taking his first goal for the club in a classy style.

The move was sparked after Mason Mount won a header on the left-wing, with the ball rolling down to Christian Pulisic.

Pulisic skipped down the wing before slipping in Timo Werner, with the scorer of Chelsea’s second then cutting it across to Ziyech.

Ziyech showed his quality ability to control the powerful ball before squeezing past a Krasnodar defender and drilling the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Timo Werner shows Jorginho how it’s done with a thunderous penalty for Chelsea vs Krasnodar
“What is wrong with Koeman?” – These Barcelona fans react as Koeman makes several changes for Juventus clash
“This is what we needed” – These Man United fans react as Solskjaer rests two big stars against RB Leipzig

After a closely-contested first-half, Frank Lampard’s men have shown the gap in skill in the second period of the game to put the tie to bid.

More Stories Christian Pulisic Hakim Ziyech Krasnodar Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.