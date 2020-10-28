Video: Hop-skipping Jorginho misses penalty for Chelsea after Timo Werner wins spot-kick vs Krasnodar

Chelsea have missed a glorious opportunity to take the lead in tonight’s Champions League tie against Krasnodar after Jorginho missed a penalty.
In the 12th minute of the European tie, the Blues were awarded a spot-kick when Timo Werner was hacked down as he went to meet a clever pass from captain Cesar Azpilicueta.
Jorginho stepped up to the spot as usual, the Italian dished out his usual hop-skip technique, but his low effort hit the post, bouncing away, with Werner’s rebound also blocked.
Frank Lampard may need to hand the penalty duties to someone else after Jorginho’s second miss of the season, who would be the best candidate?