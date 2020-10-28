Video: Keylor Navas shows quality at feet by rushing out for PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir

Keylor Navas was certainly enjoying himself during Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 win against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League earlier today.

In the 83rd minute of the tie, Navas showed some unlikely pace by rushing well away from his line to beat an attacker to a loose ball.

The Costa Rican star then showed some tidy dribbling and burst of speed to get past his man before finally laying the ball off to a teammate.

Quand Keylor Navas se prend pour Manuel Neuer ? #IBFKPSG pic.twitter.com/mNHc5WH2kr — La Minute Football (@minutefootball) October 28, 2020

The 33-year-old looked like a prime Manuel Neuer in this moment. Opposition will now have to respect Navas’ ability with the ball at his feet.