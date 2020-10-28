Menu

Video: Marcus Rashford rewarded for playing on after offside flag as review grants goal for Man United vs RB Leipzig

Manchester United FC
In the 73rd minute of Manchester United’s Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, substitute Marcus Rashford was rewarded for playing on until the referee’s whistle.

Fellow substitute Bruno Fernandes produced a brilliant assist as he played Rashford in with a wonderful first-time pass.

Just as the lightning-fast forward latched onto the ball, the linesman raised the offside flag, but Rashford continued on and tucked the ball into the back of the net.

The 22-year-old was rewarded for his tenacity, as the VAR review deemed that he was in fact onside and the goal was awarded.

Pictures from BT Sport.

United’s first of the evening also involved an offside call.

It’s good to know that the right call was made after the review, this is exactly what fans expect from the the game-changing VAR technology.

