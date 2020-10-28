Video: Marcus Rashford seals 18-minute hat-trick for Man United vs RB Leipzig with lovely finish

Marcus Rashford secured a hat-trick for Manchester United in just 18 minutes, with the ace bagging his first goal after he came off the bench in the 73rd minute.

The 22-year-old bagged his second just minutes after, whilst even turning down the chance to seal his hat-trick by taking the penalty that misfiring teammate Anthony Martial won.

It proved to make no difference at the end of the day, as Rashford achieved the feat in the 91st minute, marking three goals in just 18 minutes.

Bruno Fernandes played the ball into Martial on the left-wing, with the Frenchman cutting in and laying the ball off to Rashford.

The England international controlled the ball before hammering it into the back of the net. Three for Rashford three days before his 23rd birthday, wonderful.

Marcus Rashford is on another level tonight Brought on a sub at 63 minutes, he's bagged a hat-trick as Man Utd hammer RB Leipzig 5-0! What a cameo from the man of the moment… pic.twitter.com/mj7d1pEU7U — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 28, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport.

Rashford completely terrorised the RB Leipzig defence after coming on, he was a real class above.