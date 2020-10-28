Video: Mason Greenwood goal for Man United stands despite apparent offside vs RB Leipzig

Manchester United took the lead in the 20th minute of their Champions League tie against RB Leipzig, despite the effort seemingly looking offside.

Paul Pogba drove forward from the midfield before playing Mason Greenwood in with a pinpoint through ball, the ace held off Dayot Upamecano before drilling the ball into the corner with a first-time finish.

Replays of the goal actually showed that Greenwood’s foot was just ahead of defender Marcel Halstenberg, but despite a lengthy VAR check the goal stood.

What a finish that is from Mason Greenwood ? Paul Pogba played him through and he didn't even need to take a look at the goal! pic.twitter.com/IDKGxanChp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 28, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and DAZN.

Were Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lucky to see this count?