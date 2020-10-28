Video: Messi finishes Juventus off from the penalty spot after great play from Ansu Fati to draw the foul

Although we didn’t get to see Messi vs Ronaldo tonight, you can be sure that Ronaldo will be furious at home as he sees Lionel Messi coming into his stadium and putting the finishing touches on a win.

It was surprising to see Ansu Fati being left on the bench for the game tonight, but the move paid off as his replacement Ousmane Dembele opened the scoring, before Ansu came on to draw the foul for the late penalty:

Pictures from RMC Sport and CBS

Messi’s record from the spot has been sketchy in the past, but he makes no mistake as Barca find the perfect way to bounce back from the weekend defeat to Real Madrid.