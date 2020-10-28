Video: Mohamed Salah limping down the tunnel in major injury concern for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has been dealt another massive injury concern after Mohamed Salah was seen limping down the tunnel after Tuesday night’s win against FC Midtjylland.

The Reds saw off the Danish side with a 2-0 victory, with the tie very closely-contested for the most part. The slightly rotated Liverpool side didn’t look as though they were firing at all cylinders.

Fabinho was forced off with an injury in the 28th minute, adding to Klopp’s defensive dilemma with Virgil van Dijk out for the long-term and Joel Matip also sidelined.

It looked as though Salah is carrying a knock, as the Egyptian forward hobbled down the tunnel after the game with a nasty limp.

Salah did complete the entire 90 minutes of the tie, with the knock likely best explained by the fact that the wide forward took a hit whilst winning the late penalty that secured the win for the Reds.