Video: Ousmane Dembele scores from distance for Barcelona vs Juventus after a sublime switch for Messi

Ronald Koeman took a big risk by turning to some of the fringe players for the game tonight, but it’s looking good so far after Ousmane Dembele’s early strike.

He receives the ball after a magnificent switch of play from Lionel Messi, and this is a nice solo goal from the Frenchman, even if it needed a big deflection to help it past the keeper:

Pictures from RMC Sport and beIN Sports

It looked like Dembele would be gone this summer and his chances appeared to be limited, so this is the ideal way to work his way back into the team.