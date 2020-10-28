Video: Pulisic scores to seal Chelsea victory over Krasnodar after great work from Tammy Abraham

This looked like it could be a tough test for Chelsea, but they’ve managed to come through their trip to Russia with a resounding victory.

Christian Pulisic will get his name on the scoresheet here, but the goal was created after some wonderful play from Tammy Abraham:

CHRISTIAN. PULISIC. ? pic.twitter.com/nNkgqGr3BP — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) October 28, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport

He does well to drop deep to link up the play before bursting into the space that he’s just created, but Pulisic also deserves credit for putting the chance away.

Abraham has a real battle on his hands to get a regular starting spot in this team so he needs to prove he can be a complete striker, and that looks to be the case on this evidence.