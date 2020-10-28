Menu

Video: Rashford shows pace and skill to destroy Upamecano before thundering Man United 3-0 up over Leipzig

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It was widely expected that Man United would struggle to get out of this group, but they look set to take six points from their first two games against PSG and Leipzig.

The game was perfectly set up for United to counter attack as the German side poured forward to look for an equaliser, and Marcus Rashford has proven himself to be the perfect impact sub.

He’s scored a quickfire double to finish the game, and his second was a fine piece of pace and skill followed by a devastating finish:

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sport

 

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.