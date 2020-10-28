It was widely expected that Man United would struggle to get out of this group, but they look set to take six points from their first two games against PSG and Leipzig.

The game was perfectly set up for United to counter attack as the German side poured forward to look for an equaliser, and Marcus Rashford has proven himself to be the perfect impact sub.

He’s scored a quickfire double to finish the game, and his second was a fine piece of pace and skill followed by a devastating finish:

Marcus Rashford is on fire ? Two goals in two minutes to seal a great win for Man Utd! Just look at that Solskjaer reaction! pic.twitter.com/sL3oOozmiD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 28, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and beIN Sport