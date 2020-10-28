Video: Timo Werner shows Jorginho how it’s done with a thunderous penalty for Chelsea vs Krasnodar

A penalty is one of the best chances for a team to score, so it’s always baffling when players look to decrease their own advantage with stupid run ups or techniques.

Jorginho and Bruno Fernandes have started to look foolish recently by missing important spot kicks while jumping before hitting it, so sometimes it’s best to simply hammer it into either corner.

Jorginho missed another one tonight in the first half, so the responsibility fell to Werner for the second penalty as he simply thunders the ball past the keeper:

Pictures from BT Sport

The decision to award the penalty does look harsh because the shot comes in from close range, but his arm is up so at least you can see why it’s been given.

It also looks like Lampard should let Werner take the next one too.