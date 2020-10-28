“We should be running riot” – These Chelsea fans react to Lampard’s decision to start exciting attacking duo vs Krasnodar

Chelsea’s Champions League group does have some tricky teams to overcome, but it always looked like they would be fine if they won their home games and picked up a win on the road somewhere.

The home draw to Sevilla on the opening matchday has put them behind schedule, and a bad result in Russia tonight will put some pressure on Frank Lampard’s side.

Krasnodar won’t be a pushover and they should fancy their chances at home, so it was always going to be interesting to see how Lampard decided to set his team up.

Some of the choices might surprise a few fans, while it’s interesting to see that a few players who were up for sale in the summer have been included:

The future’s of Jorginho, Hudson-Odoi and Rudiger all looked to be up in the air at one point in the transfer window, but this gives them the perfect chance to impress and re-establish themselves in the side.

Lampard tends to get a lot of pelters on social media for his team selections, but this one has actually gone down well for once, with the inclusions of Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi generating plenty of praise:

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech on the wings. Havertz 10. Werner 9.

