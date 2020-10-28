Menu

“What is wrong with Koeman?” – These Barcelona fans react as Koeman makes several changes for Juventus clash

Champions League
Posted by

It’s always seen as a disaster at Barcelona if they lose to Real Madrid, so Ronald Koeman was probably hoping for an easier game to get back on track.

They travel to Juventus tonight in a game that would’ve been pitched as Ronaldo vs Messi, but the Portuguese star is forced to miss out due to ongoing Covid-19 issues.

Sometimes a manager will revert to their most trusted players when they really need to get a result, but Koeman has made some fascinating choices for the game tonight:

Ansu Fati has been praised all season for having a big impact on the team but he drops out, while Ousmane Dembele comes in after it seemed pretty clear that he had no place in Koeman’s plans.

Griezmann is also recalled to the side despite letting the team down in recent games, so it does look like a boom or bust selection from the Dutch manager.

The Barca fans are still stinging after the result at the weekend, and this hasn’t really helped some of their moods:

