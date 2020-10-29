(Photo) Arsenal star spotted back in training ahead of potential return

Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli seems to be back in full training, with a picture on Reddit appearing to show the Brazilian starlet in a tussle with defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Martinelli has long looked a hugely promising youngster at Arsenal, but he’s been out for some time now and fans will be eager to see him back in action again.

Arsenal look in need of a bit more spark up front at the moment as both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette struggle, with Eddie Nketiah perhaps not in the same league as Martinelli in terms of a decent backup option.

Arsenal face a difficult game away to Manchester United in their next Premier League clash this weekend.