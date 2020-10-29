Barcelona presidential front-runner hints at potential Pep Guardiola return

During an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font revealed his intention to reunite Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona didn’t look like a club in turmoil when they took to the field against Juventus yesterday evening, but are currently without a president following the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Bartomeu’s departure was long awaited by the Barcelona faithful, and perhaps some within the dressing room, meaning it is very much the beginning of a new era now he has departed.

What the club need is a replacement to lead them into the aforementioned new era in prosperity. Victor Font, as per Sky Sports, is the frontrunner to be that man.

Interestingly, he told Sky Sports that he would like to bring Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola back to the Nou Camp, meaning a reunion with Lionel Messi could be on the cards – but not at the Etihad:

“It is our intention to build a very strong and competitive project and we are very lucky at Barca that we inherited a style of play that Johan Cruyff instilled throughout the organisation.

“And most of the best professionals who know about this style are also fans and love the club – like Pep Guardiola, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol. They are all legends that love Barcelona but do not work for Barca today – we need to bring them back to ensure we will have a very competitive project.”

“The only thing Messi needs is to know he is part of a competitive project that aspires to win the next Champions League. We have no doubt that if we basically have the honour to take the helm of FC Barcelona we will be able to achieve that (Messi staying).”

Ronald Koeman only took the reins at Barcelona over the summer, but you have to think that if Guardiola showed any intention of returning the club would hand him his marching orders.

He has an uphill battle to hold onto the managerial position, as all Barca managers of late have endured, but nonetheless, a potential return of Pep is an exciting proposition for anyone with an affiliation with the club.