Barcelona suffer injury blow during Juventus win as selection options become scarce

Barcelona’s centre-back options have been thinned even further after Ronald Araujo sustained a muscle injury during last night’s win over Juventus, the club announced on Twitter.

Araujo was thrown into the action against Juve last night after Gerard Pique picked up a suspension during their first group match. Despite facing one of the most potent attacks in Europe (granted, without Cristiano Ronaldo), the youngster kept a clean sheet on the night.

Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, he did not escape the contest unscathed. Barcelona took to Twitter in wake of the game to confirm that he has damaged his right thigh, though the extent of the injury is yet unclear.

LATEST NEWS | @RonaldAraujo939 has right thigh discomfort. Further tests pending to reveal the extent of the injury. pic.twitter.com/GLlpAVsPKp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 29, 2020

Barca made the decision to allow Jean-Clair Todibo to leave the club on loan over the summer transfer window. They may now be regretting that, with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet now being the only two viable centre-back options, with the former the wrong side of 30.

Ronald Koeman will be hoping that the damage done to Araujo’s thigh is nothing too serious, else he could find himself with a selection dilemma in defence before long.