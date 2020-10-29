Menu

Barcelona troll Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo with cheeky Lionel Messi tweet

Champions League
Barcelona sent out a cheeky tweet trolling Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo after their 2-0 Champions League victory in Turin last night.

The Catalan giants won 2-0 thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi, and Juventus were no doubt hurt by the absence of star player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo missed the game due to a positive COVID-19 test, and Barca couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll the former Real Madrid man.

See below as they posted a picture of Messi, trolling Juve about finally seeing the ‘goat’ on their pitch…

Messi and Ronaldo have long been the two best players in the world and there’s been plenty of debate about which of them is arguably the greatest player of all time.

Juventus responded by warning that they’ll bring their goat to the Nou Camp when these teams meet again later in the group stage…

It’s kind of comforting that, even in these uncertain times, you can still rely on Messi vs Ronaldo-based Twitter banter.

