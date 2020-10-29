Ex-Barcelona president disappears from social media less than 24 hours after resignation

Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has deleted his Twitter account soon after stepping down from his position with the Catalan giants.

In case you missed the news that broke over the last 24 hours, Bartomeu, an unpopular character at the Nou Camp, resigned as Barcelona president alongside his fellow board of directors.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu announces the resignation of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/Xr9pBoUzHM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020

It will have been the perfect news for the Barcelona faithful to receive in wake of their 3-1 El Clasico defeat at the Nou Camp and ahead of their trip to Turin to face Juventus in the Champions League.

Barcelona put on a show to kick-off the post Bartomeu era, defeating the Italian champions 2-0 thanks to a first-half strike from Ousmane Dembele and a penalty from Lionel Messi.

You could forgive Bartomeu for changing the channel seeing Barca perform like that after his departure.

In fact, Bartomeu appears to want to now disappear entirely off the face of the planet, which he couldn’t be blamed for considering the amount of stick he has received over the past few months.

The ex-Barcelona president deleted his Twitter account. He’s disappeared into thin air – but it’s hard to imagine his presence being missed by anyone with any association to the Catalonian heavyweights.